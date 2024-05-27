Delhi CM's Aide to Move High Court After Bail Rejection in Swati Maliwal Case
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar, will approach the High Court after his bail plea was rejected by a city court in the Swati Maliwal assault case. Kumar is accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal on May 13. A detailed court order is awaited.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar will approach the High Court after a city court rejected his bail plea in Swati Maliwal 'assault' case, AAP said on Monday.
A court here on Monday dismissed the bail plea of Kumar who is accused of assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the CM's residence on May 13.
''Kumar will move the High Court against the lower court's decision,'' the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said in a statement.
Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal rejected the bail plea of Kumar, a personal assistant of the CM, after hearing arguments from both sides in the court. A detailed order on the matter is awaited.
