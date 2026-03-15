AAP's 'Gas Cylinder Shobha Yatra' Exposes LPG Crisis

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a citywide protest against the ongoing LPG crisis in India on Sunday, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of mishandling foreign relations with the US, leading to this shortage.

Party members, under the leadership of Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj, organized the 'Gas Cylinder Shobha Yatra' across the capital. The protest involved activities in 250 locations to spotlight the gas crisis situation.

MLAs including Kuldeep Kumar criticized the government, pointing out visible long queues for gas cylinders and blaming Modi's foreign policy moves for the predicament that is compelling citizens to pay high rates for LPG, questioning the government's denials of any shortage.

(With inputs from agencies.)