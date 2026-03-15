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AAP's 'Gas Cylinder Shobha Yatra' Exposes LPG Crisis

AAP held a protest in Delhi against the LPG crisis, attributing it to Prime Minister Modi's foreign policy and his interactions with former US President Trump. The 'Gas Cylinder Shobha Yatra' led by Saurabh Bharadwaj aimed to highlight shortages and inflated prices affecting the common people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 22:41 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 22:41 IST
AAP's 'Gas Cylinder Shobha Yatra' Exposes LPG Crisis
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a citywide protest against the ongoing LPG crisis in India on Sunday, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of mishandling foreign relations with the US, leading to this shortage.

Party members, under the leadership of Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj, organized the 'Gas Cylinder Shobha Yatra' across the capital. The protest involved activities in 250 locations to spotlight the gas crisis situation.

MLAs including Kuldeep Kumar criticized the government, pointing out visible long queues for gas cylinders and blaming Modi's foreign policy moves for the predicament that is compelling citizens to pay high rates for LPG, questioning the government's denials of any shortage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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