Ex-BJP MLA and Son Booked for Rioting in Ballia

A former BJP MLA, his son and five others have been booked here in Uttar Pradesh for rioting and assault, police said on Thursday.

Santosh Kumar Singh, a resident of Karanchapra village, has alleged that he was attacked by them near a petrol pump on May 29 following an argument, they said. Former MLA Surendra Singh, his son Vidhya Bhushan Singh and five others were booked on a complaint from Santosh Singh, police said. SHO Dokati police station Dharamveer Singh said, ''Based on the complaint, police registered an FIR on Wednesday night and booked the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation).'' Surendra Singh won the Bairia assembly constituency on a BJP ticket in 2017. The party denied him a ticket in the 2022 polls.

