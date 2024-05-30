Left Menu

Navi Mumbai Police Crack Down on Sex Racket: Man from Nepal Arrested

A 35-year-old man, Ram Bahadur Badela, from Nepal was arrested in Navi Mumbai for running a sex racket. The police operation, carried out with a decoy in APMC market area, resulted in his capture and the rescue of two women. Badela faces charges under the Indian Penal Code and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-05-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 21:25 IST
A 35-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly running a sex racket, a Navi Mumbai police official said.

Ram Bahadur Badela, originally from Nepal, was held after a tip off received on Wednesday was confirmed by a decoy, said Navi Mumbai police's Anti Human Trafficking Cell senior inspector Prithviraj Ghorpade.

''The accused brought two women to APMC market area and accepted Rs 15,000 during the operation carried out with the help of a decoy. Badela has been charged under Indian Penal Code and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. The two women who were rescued have been lodged at a shelter home in Chembur in Mumbai,'' the official said.

