Rajkot Blaze: Officials Arrested in Tragic Fire Incident

In Rajkot, Gujarat, police arrested four government officials, including a town planning officer, in connection with the fatal fire at TRP game zone that claimed 27 lives. State Director General of Police Vikas Sahay confirmed the arrests. Nine people have been arrested so far, with two officials suspended.

PTI | Rajkot | Updated: 30-05-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 21:39 IST
Rajkot police in Gujarat on Thursday arrested four government officials including a town planning officer (TPO) in connection with the devastating fire at TRP game zone here that claimed 27 lives last week. TPO M D Sagathia, assistant TPOs Mukesh Makwana and Gautam Joshi, and former station officer of Kalavad Road fire station Rohit Vigora were arrested, said an official. ''Four government officials have been arrested,'' confirmed state Director General of Police Vikas Sahay.

The government has already suspended Joshi and Vigora. At least nine persons have been arrested in the case so far.

