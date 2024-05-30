Rajkot Blaze: Officials Arrested in Tragic Fire Incident
In Rajkot, Gujarat, police arrested four government officials, including a town planning officer, in connection with the fatal fire at TRP game zone that claimed 27 lives. State Director General of Police Vikas Sahay confirmed the arrests. Nine people have been arrested so far, with two officials suspended.
- Country:
- India
Rajkot police in Gujarat on Thursday arrested four government officials including a town planning officer (TPO) in connection with the devastating fire at TRP game zone here that claimed 27 lives last week. TPO M D Sagathia, assistant TPOs Mukesh Makwana and Gautam Joshi, and former station officer of Kalavad Road fire station Rohit Vigora were arrested, said an official. ''Four government officials have been arrested,'' confirmed state Director General of Police Vikas Sahay.
The government has already suspended Joshi and Vigora. At least nine persons have been arrested in the case so far.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Must Act: AAP Demands Probe into CM Aide's Complaint Against MP Swati Maliwal
Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi police FSL team collects CCTV dump at Delhi CM's residence
Swati Maliwal assault case: Police FSL team collects CCTV dump at Delhi CM's residence
"Malaysia Minister: Lone Terror Suspect Responsible for Killing 2 Police Officers"
Swati Maliwal assault case: Police FSL team collect DVR recordings of CCTV footage inside Delhi CM's residence