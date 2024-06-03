Israeli Airstrikes Rattle Aleppo: Casualties Reported

Israeli airstrikes around Aleppo, Syria, early Monday resulted in multiple fatalities, Syrian state media reported.

The state-run SANA news agency did not specify the toll, stating only that the strikes targeted the southeastern edge of Aleppo.

SANA termed the attack as an 'aggression' that resulted in casualties and material damage.

Israel has not confirmed the strikes, a typical approach when dealing with Syria.

Israel and Syria have been in a state of war since Israel's establishment in 1948, with recent Israeli strikes often aimed at Iranian assets supporting Syrian President Bashar Assad in the prolonged conflict.

This strike coincides with Israel's ongoing battle against Hamas in Gaza and retaliatory measures against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

