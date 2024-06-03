Left Menu

Israeli Airstrikes Rattle Aleppo: Casualties Reported

Israeli airstrikes targeted areas around Aleppo, Syria, resulting in casualties and material damage. Syrian state media revealed the attacks didn't provide specific figures. The strikes symbolize ongoing hostilities between Israel and Syria, exacerbated by Israel's simultaneous engagements with Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 03-06-2024 07:26 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 07:26 IST
Israeli Airstrikes Rattle Aleppo: Casualties Reported
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Israeli airstrikes around Aleppo, Syria, early Monday resulted in multiple fatalities, Syrian state media reported.

The state-run SANA news agency did not specify the toll, stating only that the strikes targeted the southeastern edge of Aleppo.

SANA termed the attack as an 'aggression' that resulted in casualties and material damage.

Israel has not confirmed the strikes, a typical approach when dealing with Syria.

Israel and Syria have been in a state of war since Israel's establishment in 1948, with recent Israeli strikes often aimed at Iranian assets supporting Syrian President Bashar Assad in the prolonged conflict.

This strike coincides with Israel's ongoing battle against Hamas in Gaza and retaliatory measures against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

 Global
2
Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

 Global
3
Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

 Global
4
Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and Blockchain: Enhancing IoT Privacy with AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Optimizing Urban Water Use: Paving the Way for Sustainability in Smart Cities

Adapting to Globalization: Transforming Public Health Training with a Global Health Certification

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024