Left Menu

Family Feud Turns Fatal in Navi Mumbai: Father and Son Detained for Murder

A 24-year-old man and his father allegedly killed his sister's 18-year-old boyfriend in Navi Mumbai. The tragic incident occurred after the sister invited her boyfriend, leading to a violent confrontation. Both accused were detained, and a murder case was registered under relevant Indian Penal Code sections.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 03-06-2024 09:29 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 09:29 IST
Family Feud Turns Fatal in Navi Mumbai: Father and Son Detained for Murder
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking family feud in Navi Mumbai has ended tragically, as police detained a 24-year-old man and his father for allegedly killing his sister's 18-year-old boyfriend. The brutal incident occurred on Sunday afternoon in Panvel.

The sequence of events began when the sister called her boyfriend over to her house. The accused arrived home, forced entry, and discovered the couple together. In a fit of rage, he summoned his father, and the pair is alleged to have fatally attacked the young man with a sickle and a spade.

Upon being alerted, local police quickly arrived at the scene, sending the victim's body for a postmortem examination. Authorities have registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention), with an ongoing investigation to reveal further details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

 Global
2
Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

 Global
3
Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

 Global
4
Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and Blockchain: Enhancing IoT Privacy with AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Optimizing Urban Water Use: Paving the Way for Sustainability in Smart Cities

Adapting to Globalization: Transforming Public Health Training with a Global Health Certification

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024