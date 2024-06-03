Family Feud Turns Fatal in Navi Mumbai: Father and Son Detained for Murder
A 24-year-old man and his father allegedly killed his sister's 18-year-old boyfriend in Navi Mumbai. The tragic incident occurred after the sister invited her boyfriend, leading to a violent confrontation. Both accused were detained, and a murder case was registered under relevant Indian Penal Code sections.
A shocking family feud in Navi Mumbai has ended tragically, as police detained a 24-year-old man and his father for allegedly killing his sister's 18-year-old boyfriend. The brutal incident occurred on Sunday afternoon in Panvel.
The sequence of events began when the sister called her boyfriend over to her house. The accused arrived home, forced entry, and discovered the couple together. In a fit of rage, he summoned his father, and the pair is alleged to have fatally attacked the young man with a sickle and a spade.
Upon being alerted, local police quickly arrived at the scene, sending the victim's body for a postmortem examination. Authorities have registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention), with an ongoing investigation to reveal further details.
