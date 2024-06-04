Left Menu

'Hunter Biden: Jury Selection in Federal Gun Case'

Prospective jurors gathered in a federal court to discuss their views on gun rights and drug addiction for President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden's gun-related trial. The trial centers on allegations from a 2018 firearm purchase. The proceedings follow the collapse of a plea deal and come amid the 2024 election campaign.

Updated: 04-06-2024 00:37 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a pivotal moment for the Biden family, prospective jurors were interrogated in a federal gun case against Hunter Biden. Attendees inquired about gun rights and drug addiction, with First Lady Jill Biden visibly supporting her son from the courtroom's front row.

The judge swiftly moved to seat 16 jurors, including four alternates, despite some expressing impartiality concerns shaped by media portrayals of Hunter. The case gravitates around Hunter's alleged missteps from a 2018 firearm purchase during his battle with addiction.

The trial emerges as Hunter Biden pleads not guilty, arguing prosecutor bias following a scrapped plea deal. As the 2024 election nears, the unfolding legal battle reinforces criminal courts' influence on national political dynamics.

