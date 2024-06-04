'Hunter Biden: Jury Selection in Federal Gun Case'

In a pivotal moment for the Biden family, prospective jurors were interrogated in a federal gun case against Hunter Biden. Attendees inquired about gun rights and drug addiction, with First Lady Jill Biden visibly supporting her son from the courtroom's front row.

The judge swiftly moved to seat 16 jurors, including four alternates, despite some expressing impartiality concerns shaped by media portrayals of Hunter. The case gravitates around Hunter's alleged missteps from a 2018 firearm purchase during his battle with addiction.

The trial emerges as Hunter Biden pleads not guilty, arguing prosecutor bias following a scrapped plea deal. As the 2024 election nears, the unfolding legal battle reinforces criminal courts' influence on national political dynamics.

