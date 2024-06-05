Left Menu

Hezbollah drones wound 7 in northern Israel village - medics

The attack on Hurfeish, a Druse Arab village located 3 km (1.5 miles) from the border, followed a warning by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that long-running exchanges of fire with Hezbollah in parallel to the Gaza war could soon escalate. Witnesses said a soccer field in Hurfeish was struck. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack. The Israeli military said there had been several launches from Lebanon at Hurfeish.

Projectiles described by Lebanese Hezbollah as kamikaze drones were launched into northern Israel on Wednesday, wounding at least seven people including one who was in critical condition, medics said. The attack on Hurfeish, a Druse Arab village located 3 km (1.5 miles) from the border, followed a warning by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that long-running exchanges of fire with Hezbollah in parallel to the Gaza war could soon escalate.

Witnesses said a soccer field in Hurfeish was struck. There was no immediate word on the casualties' identities. TV footage from the scene showed army vehicles and smoke in the field. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Israeli military said there had been several launches from Lebanon at Hurfeish. The military said it failed to sound sirens ordering people to shelters, and was investigating the incident. (Writing by Dan Williams and Enas Alashray; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

