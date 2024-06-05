Left Menu

Russian Businesswoman Assaulted in Bhadohi: Case Filed Against 10

A case has been registered against 10 employees of a carpet manufacturing company in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly assaulting Russian businesswoman Anna Steor. The incident occurred when Anna, who had sold an industrial device to the firm's owner, visited the premises to retrieve it. The matter is under investigation.

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 05-06-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 23:05 IST
  • India

A case has been lodged against 10 employees of a carpet manufacturing company in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, following allegations of assault on a Russian businesswoman, police revealed on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyayan identified the victim as Anna Steor, 30, a Moscow resident. She had sold an industrial device to Ahsan Ansari, the owner of the carpet firm. When Ansari expressed dissatisfaction with the device, Steor requested its return via her agent. However, Ansari allegedly retained the device, compelling Steor to personally visit India.

Upon her arrival at the company on Tuesday, Steor claims she was attacked by 10 employees, resulting in a fractured finger. The incident was captured on video, which she submitted as evidence along with her complaint. Charges were filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Bhadohi Kotwali Police Station. Steor has since returned to Russia as the investigation continues.

