Real Estate Developer Defrauds Buyers of Over Rs 3 Crore

A real estate developer in Thane, Maharashtra, was booked for allegedly cheating flat buyers of Rs 3.82 crore. He took Rs 30.33 lakh from a buyer, registered a flat in their name, and then sold it to others. He allegedly used this modus operandi to defraud multiple buyers.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-06-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 16:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking revelation, a real estate developer in Thane, Maharashtra, has been booked for allegedly defrauding flat buyers of a staggering Rs 3.82 crore. According to a police official, the developer took Rs 30.33 lakh from the complainant for a flat, registered it in the latter's name, and subsequently sold it to multiple other buyers.

Officials from the Naupada police station disclosed that their investigation has uncovered that the developer used this deceitful modus operandi to sell and resell six flats. The total financial implications of this scam amount to Rs 3.82 crore. Although a cheating case has been registered, the real estate developer has yet to be apprehended.

