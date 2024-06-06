Gujarat High Court Slams State Over Rajkot Fire Tragedy

The Gujarat High Court rebuked the state government on Thursday regarding the Rajkot game zone fire incident that claimed 27 lives last month. The court demanded to know why the former chief of the local civic body had not been suspended despite failing to act against the illegally operating facility.

The court's ire was sparked upon learning that although a demolition notice was issued by the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) to TRP Game Zone last June, no action was taken for a full year. The facility, where the devastating fire occurred on May 25, was operating without permissions, under the tenure of then-commissioner Anand Patel.

During the hearing, RMC's lawyer G H Virk revealed through an affidavit that the fire department had not conducted periodic checks at the TRP Game Zone. Additionally, there was no compliance with safety measures mandated by the Fire Safety Act. The facility was running without a fire NOC or police permission, both required by law. The high court continues to scrutinize the case, with further hearings scheduled.

