Left Menu

Gujarat High Court Slams State Over Rajkot Fire Tragedy

The Gujarat High Court criticized the state government over the Rajkot game zone fire that killed 27 people. The court questioned why the local civic body chief wasn't suspended, despite prior demolition notices. The ongoing PIL highlights systemic failures and non-compliance with safety norms.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-06-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 16:25 IST
Gujarat High Court Slams State Over Rajkot Fire Tragedy
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat High Court rebuked the state government on Thursday regarding the Rajkot game zone fire incident that claimed 27 lives last month. The court demanded to know why the former chief of the local civic body had not been suspended despite failing to act against the illegally operating facility.

The court's ire was sparked upon learning that although a demolition notice was issued by the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) to TRP Game Zone last June, no action was taken for a full year. The facility, where the devastating fire occurred on May 25, was operating without permissions, under the tenure of then-commissioner Anand Patel.

During the hearing, RMC's lawyer G H Virk revealed through an affidavit that the fire department had not conducted periodic checks at the TRP Game Zone. Additionally, there was no compliance with safety measures mandated by the Fire Safety Act. The facility was running without a fire NOC or police permission, both required by law. The high court continues to scrutinize the case, with further hearings scheduled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024