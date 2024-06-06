Autorickshaw Driver Booked for Harassing Woman in Thane

An incident of alleged harassment by an autorickshaw driver in Ulhasnagar, Thane district, has resulted in legal action, according to a police official on Thursday.

On Wednesday, a 33-year-old woman boarded the accused's vehicle to reach Ambernath railway station. However, the driver took a detour and threatened her when she requested a stop, the official reported based on the complaint.

The woman managed to exit the rickshaw as it slowed down. Despite this, the driver followed her, used abusive language, attempted to steal her phone, and forcefully held her hand when she tried to pay the Rs 20 fare. The Ambernath police have initiated a search for the driver, who faces charges under sections 354, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)