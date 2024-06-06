Houthis Launch Attacks on Ships in Red and Arabian Seas
Yemen's Iran-allied Houthis announced attacks on three ships in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea. Despite claims, shipping giant Maersk dismissed reports involving one of its vessels. The Houthis, supporting Palestinians, used missiles and drones in these operations. Maersk reported no incidents from its vessel, Maersk Seletar.
Yemen's Iran-allied Houthis said they had launched attacks on three ships in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea - though shipping giant Maersk dismissed the militants' report that the targets included one of its vessels.
The Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen, have been attacking shipping in the region for months, in what they say is an act of solidarity with Palestinians fighting Israel in Gaza. The movement used missiles and drones against two ships - Roza and Vantage Dream - in the Red Sea, military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a televised address on Wednesday. He did not say when the attacks took place.
Saree his group also used drones against the U.S. vessel Maersk Seletar in the Arabian Sea, again without giving further details. Maersk's Media Relations Manager Kevin Doell said on Thursday no such incident had been reported by Maersk Seletar which was pressing on with its voyage.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
