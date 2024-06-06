Left Menu

Maldives Foreign Minister's Landmark Visit to Sri Lanka: Strengthening Bilateral Ties and Cooperation

Maldives Foreign Affairs Minister Moosa Zameer visited Sri Lanka to bolster diplomatic and socio-economic relations. The visit, which included meetings with high-ranking officials like President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation, security, and addressing mutual concerns such as climate change and human trafficking.

Moosa Zameer
Maldives Foreign Affairs Minister Moosa Zameer embarked on an official visit to Sri Lanka, aiming to reinforce the longstanding ties between the two nations. This landmark visit marks the first by a Maldivian minister since Mohamed Muizzu's election as President last year.

During his three-day stay, Zameer engaged in high-level talks with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena. The discussions revolved around enhancing bilateral cooperation, socio-economic development, and people-to-people contact. 'It was an honor to call on the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka today,' Zameer posted on X, elaborating on the strong friendship and collaborative spirit between the Maldives and Sri Lanka.

The meetings also touched on critical issues such as climate change, human trafficking, and illegal drugs, highlighting the need for robust defensive and security collaborations. Both countries also discussed mutual support in monitoring their Exclusive Economic Zones given their reliance on the fisheries industry. The visit concluded with a shared resolve to deepen diplomatic relations for mutually beneficial outcomes.

