Engineer Rashid Seeks Bail to Take MP Oath Amidst NIA Probe
A Delhi court directed the NIA to respond by tomorrow to an interim bail application filed by Engineer Rashid. Rashid, arrested in a 2016 terror funding case, seeks bail to take oath as MP. The former J&K MLA, jailed since 2019, defeated Omar Abdullah in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
A Delhi court has instructed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to respond by tomorrow to an interim bail plea by Engineer Rashid. Rashid, arrested in a 2016 terror funding case, is seeking bail to take his parliamentary oath as an MP.
Rashid, formerly an MLA from Jammu and Kashmir, has been imprisoned since 2019. He won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by defeating former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.
The bail plea was moved before Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh on June 4. However, the NIA requested more time to file its response.
