Siddaramaiah Faces Backlash Over 'No Need for War' Remarks

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has come under scrutiny for his recent comments suggesting there is 'no need for war' following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. Clarifying his stance, Siddaramaiah asserted that while war is not a general solution, it may be inevitable under certain circumstances.

Siddaramaiah's remarks have drawn ire from political opponents, especially the BJP, who have criticized his comments as undermining national unity. Opposition leader R Ashoka accused him of pandering to enemy nations during a sensitive time, while former CM B S Yediyurappa demanded an apology.

The controversy has not been limited to India, as Pakistani media has highlighted Siddaramaiah's statements to suggest emerging anti-war sentiments within India. Siddaramaiah emphasized the need for strengthened security measures, blaming the central government for failing to prevent the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)