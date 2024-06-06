Left Menu

NIA Arrests Key Accused in Manipur Terror Plot

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Thongminthang Haokip, a key figure in a transnational conspiracy involving insurgents aiming to incite violence and terror in Manipur. Haokip was involved with insurgent groups and planned attacks against security forces. Ongoing investigations aim to dismantle this network.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 20:01 IST
NIA Arrests Key Accused in Manipur Terror Plot
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) successfully apprehended Thongminthang Haokip at Imphal airport on Thursday. This arrest is a significant development in a case concerning a transnational conspiracy involving insurgent and terrorist groups committed to escalating violence in Manipur.

Identified as a member of the Kuki National Front-Military Council (KNF-MC), Haokip faces charges under the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The NIA had registered the case on July 19 last year.

NIA investigations have surfaced that Kuki and Zomi insurgents, supported by terrorist factions from northeastern regions and Myanmar, conspired to exploit ongoing ethnic unrest in Manipur. Haokip was actively involved in attacks on security forces and has coordinated with Myanmar-based KNF-B for logistical support to further intensify the volatile situation.

Haokip's involvement extends to meeting with leaders of PDF/KNF-B (Myanmar) for the supply of arms, ammunition, and explosives. He has confessed to being part of several armed assaults and being a member of both KNF-MC and United Tribal Volunteers (UTV). Further investigations are underway to trace other conspirators and destabilize their plans.

The ethnic strife in Manipur has resulted in at least 219 fatalities since the outbreak of violence on May 3 last year, following a 'Tribal Solidarity March' in response to the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024