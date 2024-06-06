NIA Arrests Key Accused in Manipur Terror Plot
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Thongminthang Haokip, a key figure in a transnational conspiracy involving insurgents aiming to incite violence and terror in Manipur. Haokip was involved with insurgent groups and planned attacks against security forces. Ongoing investigations aim to dismantle this network.
- Country:
- India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) successfully apprehended Thongminthang Haokip at Imphal airport on Thursday. This arrest is a significant development in a case concerning a transnational conspiracy involving insurgent and terrorist groups committed to escalating violence in Manipur.
Identified as a member of the Kuki National Front-Military Council (KNF-MC), Haokip faces charges under the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The NIA had registered the case on July 19 last year.
NIA investigations have surfaced that Kuki and Zomi insurgents, supported by terrorist factions from northeastern regions and Myanmar, conspired to exploit ongoing ethnic unrest in Manipur. Haokip was actively involved in attacks on security forces and has coordinated with Myanmar-based KNF-B for logistical support to further intensify the volatile situation.
Haokip's involvement extends to meeting with leaders of PDF/KNF-B (Myanmar) for the supply of arms, ammunition, and explosives. He has confessed to being part of several armed assaults and being a member of both KNF-MC and United Tribal Volunteers (UTV). Further investigations are underway to trace other conspirators and destabilize their plans.
The ethnic strife in Manipur has resulted in at least 219 fatalities since the outbreak of violence on May 3 last year, following a 'Tribal Solidarity March' in response to the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
No level playing field maintained by BJP, oppn leaders being arrested before polls not good for democracy: Congress chief Kharge.
One arrested for writing threatening graffiti against Arvind Kejriwal inside Delhi metro stations
Political Turmoil: Kejriwal's Aide's Arrest Sparks Controversy
Money laundering case: After SC rebuke on suppression of facts, Hemant Soren's counsel agrees to withdraw plea challenging arrest.
Will dismiss his plea against arrest without going into merits. It will be damaging if court goes into details: SC to Soren's counsel.