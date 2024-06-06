NIA Arrests Key Accused in Manipur Terror Plot

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) successfully apprehended Thongminthang Haokip at Imphal airport on Thursday. This arrest is a significant development in a case concerning a transnational conspiracy involving insurgent and terrorist groups committed to escalating violence in Manipur.

Identified as a member of the Kuki National Front-Military Council (KNF-MC), Haokip faces charges under the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The NIA had registered the case on July 19 last year.

NIA investigations have surfaced that Kuki and Zomi insurgents, supported by terrorist factions from northeastern regions and Myanmar, conspired to exploit ongoing ethnic unrest in Manipur. Haokip was actively involved in attacks on security forces and has coordinated with Myanmar-based KNF-B for logistical support to further intensify the volatile situation.

Haokip's involvement extends to meeting with leaders of PDF/KNF-B (Myanmar) for the supply of arms, ammunition, and explosives. He has confessed to being part of several armed assaults and being a member of both KNF-MC and United Tribal Volunteers (UTV). Further investigations are underway to trace other conspirators and destabilize their plans.

The ethnic strife in Manipur has resulted in at least 219 fatalities since the outbreak of violence on May 3 last year, following a 'Tribal Solidarity March' in response to the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

