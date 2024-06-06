Law & Order at Risk: MP Nilesh Lanke's Supporter Attacked

In a troubling incident in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, a supporter of newly-elected MP Nilesh Lanke was allegedly assaulted by a group of individuals. The attack has raised serious questions about the region's law and order situation.

The assaulted individual, identified as advocate Rahul Zaware, reportedly faced a brutal strangle attempt by five to six persons, leading to suffocation and immediate hospitalization. NCP's Baramati MP Supriya Sule has called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

According to Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Ola, further steps will be taken after Zaware's statement is recorded. Sule publicly condemned the attack, urging the home department to take strong action against those involved.

