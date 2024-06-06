Rajasthan Government Launches Probe into Last Five Years' Recruitment Scams

The Bhajanlal Sharma government in Rajasthan has launched an internal departmental inquiry focusing on state employees recruited in the last five years.

According to a statement released by the department of personnel, concerns have been raised about candidates securing government jobs using fake educational documents and proxy exam-takers. Consequently, an internal committee will be established within each department to scrutinize the employees recruited during this period.

The principal secretary of the Department of Personnel, Hemant Gera, emphasized that the investigation will also include a thorough verification of educational qualification documents, application forms, photographs, and signatures provided at the time of application. Any suspicious recruitment cases will be reported to the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police, which has already arrested several individuals this year in connection with recruitment fraud, including the SI recruitment-2021 paper leak case. Paper leaks were a significant issue in the previous assembly elections, leading Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to direct the formation of an SIT for such cases in December after the BJP assumed power.

