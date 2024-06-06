Left Menu

Delhi LG Sanctions Prosecution for Six in Parliament Security Breach

Lt Governor VK Saxena of Delhi approved prosecuting six individuals under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for their role in the Parliament security breach. The incident, which caused panic among MPs, involved two individuals releasing yellow smoke in the Lok Sabha chamber on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 23:13 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 23:13 IST
VK Saxena
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has granted permission to prosecute six individuals under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for their alleged roles in a significant Parliament security breach, Raj Niwas officials reported on Thursday. The breach occurred on December 13 last year, marking the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack.

In the incident, two individuals jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and released canisters emitting yellow smoke, causing panic among the MPs. Those arrested in connection with the case are Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde, Neelam Ranolia, Lalit Jha, and Mahesh Kumawat.

The Delhi Police sought prosecution under sections 16 and 18 of the UAPA. Following a review by the Directorate of Prosecution, sufficient evidence was found to implicate the accused, leading the LG to grant the prosecution sanction. Currently, the case is being handled by the Counter Intelligence Unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell, and all suspects are in judicial custody.

