High-Profile Suicide Abetment and Porsche Crash: New Developments in Pune

Police have implicated the father and grandfather of a juvenile involved in a Porsche crash, and three others, in a separate abetment of suicide case in Pune. The suicide is linked to harassment over a loan. The grandfather has also approached the Bombay High Court, alleging wrongful detention.

High-Profile Suicide Abetment and Porsche Crash: New Developments in Pune
In a significant development, Pune police have booked the father and grandfather of the juvenile involved in the May 19 Porsche crash, alongside three others, in an abetment of suicide case involving a businessman's son, officials confirmed on Thursday.

The case emerged from a complaint filed by D S Kature, a construction business owner in Pune's Vadgaon Sheri area, against Vinay Kale. Shashikant Kature, the complainant's son, had taken a loan from Kale for construction work. Due to late repayment, Kale allegedly imposed compounding interest and harassed Shashikant, leading him to commit suicide in January, police reported.

During their probe, police found that the juvenile's father, grandfather, and three others had roles in the suicide case, subsequently adding IPC Sections 420 and 34. Meanwhile, the juvenile's grandfather, who is in judicial custody over an alleged kidnapping, has approached the Bombay High Court, claiming wrongful detention and demanding release, citing procedural lapses by investigating authorities.

