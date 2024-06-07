Rahul Gandhi Appears in Court Over Defamation Case
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared in a special court regarding a defamation case filed by the BJP's Karnataka unit. The case relates to an advertisement accusing the former BJP government of corruption. The court previously granted bail to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived at a special court on Friday to personally address charges in a defamation case. The case, initiated by the BJP's Karnataka unit, pertains to allegedly defamatory advertisements published in mainstream newspapers.
The contentious ads, released ahead of last year's Assembly polls, accused the previous BJP government of extensive corruption during its 2019-2023 administration. This legal battle also saw Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar receiving bail on June 1.
Judge K N Shivakumar had mandated Gandhi's court appearance by June 7, marking a significant development in the ongoing case.
