Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Appears in Court Over Defamation Case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared in a special court regarding a defamation case filed by the BJP's Karnataka unit. The case relates to an advertisement accusing the former BJP government of corruption. The court previously granted bail to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-06-2024 10:21 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 10:21 IST
Rahul Gandhi Appears in Court Over Defamation Case
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived at a special court on Friday to personally address charges in a defamation case. The case, initiated by the BJP's Karnataka unit, pertains to allegedly defamatory advertisements published in mainstream newspapers.

The contentious ads, released ahead of last year's Assembly polls, accused the previous BJP government of extensive corruption during its 2019-2023 administration. This legal battle also saw Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar receiving bail on June 1.

Judge K N Shivakumar had mandated Gandhi's court appearance by June 7, marking a significant development in the ongoing case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Revolution: How Biomass and Ammonia are Transforming Coal Power Plants

Pathways to Hope: Tackling Legal Barriers to End the HIV Epidemic by 2030

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024