Rahul Gandhi Granted Bail in Defamation Case Against BJP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was granted bail by a special court in connection with a defamation case filed by the BJP's Karnataka unit. The case related to advertisements accusing the BJP government of large-scale corruption. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar were also granted bail in the case.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-06-2024 11:20 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 11:20 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been granted bail by a special court on Friday in connection with a defamation case filed by the BJP's Karnataka unit. The case arose from allegations made in advertisements ahead of last year's Assembly polls, accusing the BJP government of large-scale corruption during its tenure from 2019 to 2023.

Earlier, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who also serves as the State Congress chief, were granted bail by the court on June 1 after appearing in relation to the same case.

Judge K N Shivakumar directed Rahul Gandhi to appear before the court on June 7 without fail, affirming the legal proceedings will continue as scheduled.

