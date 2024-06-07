Rahul Gandhi Granted Bail in Defamation Case Against BJP
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was granted bail by a special court in connection with a defamation case filed by the BJP's Karnataka unit. The case related to advertisements accusing the BJP government of large-scale corruption. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar were also granted bail in the case.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been granted bail by a special court on Friday in connection with a defamation case filed by the BJP's Karnataka unit. The case arose from allegations made in advertisements ahead of last year's Assembly polls, accusing the BJP government of large-scale corruption during its tenure from 2019 to 2023.
Earlier, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who also serves as the State Congress chief, were granted bail by the court on June 1 after appearing in relation to the same case.
Judge K N Shivakumar directed Rahul Gandhi to appear before the court on June 7 without fail, affirming the legal proceedings will continue as scheduled.
