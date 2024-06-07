Rahul Gandhi Granted Bail in Defamation Case Over Alleged BJP Corruption

In a significant legal development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was granted bail by a special court on Friday. The case, filed by the BJP's Karnataka unit, centered on 'defamatory' advertisements released during last year's Assembly polls that accused the BJP government of large-scale corruption.

The court had earlier granted bail to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar in connection with the same defamation case. Judge K N Shivakumar had insisted on Gandhi's court appearance, and on June 7, Gandhi apologized for his previous absences, which led to his bail being set at a Rs 75 lakh surety.

The advertisements, which were posted on Gandhi's social media 'X' account, were called out by the BJP for being misleading and defamatory. The BJP's pointed response reminded Gandhi of his ongoing obligations under Indian law for his unproven allegations.

