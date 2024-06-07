Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Granted Bail in Defamation Case Over Alleged BJP Corruption

Rahul Gandhi was granted bail by a special court in connection with a defamation case filed by the BJP's Karnataka unit. The case revolved around 'defamatory' advertisements accusing the BJP government of corruption. Gandhi appeared in court, apologized for past absences, and was granted bail on a surety of Rs 75 lakh.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-06-2024 13:11 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 13:11 IST
In a significant legal development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was granted bail by a special court on Friday. The case, filed by the BJP's Karnataka unit, centered on 'defamatory' advertisements released during last year's Assembly polls that accused the BJP government of large-scale corruption.

The court had earlier granted bail to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar in connection with the same defamation case. Judge K N Shivakumar had insisted on Gandhi's court appearance, and on June 7, Gandhi apologized for his previous absences, which led to his bail being set at a Rs 75 lakh surety.

The advertisements, which were posted on Gandhi's social media 'X' account, were called out by the BJP for being misleading and defamatory. The BJP's pointed response reminded Gandhi of his ongoing obligations under Indian law for his unproven allegations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

