Left Menu

Houthi Raids: UN and NGO Workers Detained in Yemen

Houthi security forces in Yemen detained at least 15 employees of international organizations, including the UN, during raids on Thursday. Those detained included nine UN workers and employees of various pro-democracy and human rights groups. Intelligence officers confiscated phones and computers during the raids.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 07-06-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 14:59 IST
Houthi Raids: UN and NGO Workers Detained in Yemen
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Houthi security forces have detained at least 15 Yemeni employees of international organisations including the United Nations, three officials of Yemen's internationally recognised government told Reuters on Friday. In a series of raids on Thursday, armed Houthi intelligence officers detained nine U.N. employees, three employees of the U.S.-funded pro-democracy group National Democratic Institute (NDI) and three employees of a local human rights group, the officials said.

Intelligence officers of the Houthi group, which controls the capital Sanaa and large parts of the north of the country, raided the homes and offices of these people, confiscating phones and computers. The detained U.N. employees work for the human rights office and the office for humanitarian affairs, said the officials, from the internationally recognised government that controls mostly southern parts of Yemen.

Neither the U.N. office nor NDI immediately responded to a Reuters request for confirmation or comment. A Houthi spokesperson did not immediately comment. The Houthis, who are aligned to Iran and have attacked shipping in the Red Sea drawing air strikes from the United States and Britain, have held around 20 Yemeni employees of the U.S. embassy in Sanaa for the past three years. The embassy suspended operations in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024