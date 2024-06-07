Delhi Court's Decision Looms on K Kavitha's Corruption Charges
A Delhi court is set to determine on July 6 whether it will act on a supplementary charge sheet by the CBI against BRS leader K Kavitha in a corruption case. The court also extended her judicial custody until June 21. Kavitha was arrested in April and is in judicial custody in connection with the alleged excise scam.
In a highly anticipated decision, a Delhi court will determine on July 6 whether to take cognisance of the supplementary charge sheet filed against BRS leader K Kavitha by the CBI in connection with the alleged excise scam.
The central investigative agency recently submitted its final report to Special CBI Judge Kaveri Baweja, who scheduled a hearing for July 6.
The judicial custody of Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, has been extended until June 21. Arrested by the CBI in April, Kavitha has been held in Tihar Jail. The Enforcement Directorate had detained her earlier in March over a money laundering case tied to the same scandal. The BRS leader is currently in judicial custody for both cases.
CBI officials had previously questioned her in prison, examining WhatsApp chats and documents related to a land deal, which purportedly led to a Rs 100 crore kickback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to influence the excise policy favorably for a particular liquor lobby.
