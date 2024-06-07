Tripura's Multimillion Drug Bust: Major Seizures and Arrests Make Headlines

In a major crackdown, authorities in Tripura have seized narcotics valued at over Rs 70 lakh in separate incidents, police officials disclosed.

A substantial consignment of outlawed Yaba tablets, worth Rs 20 lakh, was intercepted, and one individual was apprehended in West Tripura district on Friday, confirmed a police officer.

Based on a tip-off, a coordinated effort by state police and BSF led to the raid of a residence in Matinagar village, Sepahijala district, near the Bangladesh border. The operation yielded over 20,000 Yaba tablets, a pistol, and four cartridges, stated West Tripura Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar.

The homeowner, 51-year-old Abu Salem Bhuiyan, is under arrest.

Adding to the successful operation, authorities recovered ganja valued at over Rs 50 lakh from a vehicle in Churaibari, North Tripura, on Thursday.

Speaking to PTI, North Tripura SP Bhanupada Chakraborty revealed that a vehicle bound for Assam from Agartala was searched at the Churaibari check-gate, uncovering 275 kg of ganja.

Although the driver fled the scene, a manhunt is underway to apprehend him.

The seized Yaba tablets, a methamphetamine and caffeine mix known as the 'crazy drug,' are prohibited in India.

