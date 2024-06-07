Tripura's Multimillion Drug Bust: Major Seizures and Arrests Make Headlines
Authorities in Tripura have seized drugs worth over Rs 70 lakh in separate incidents. Highlights include a significant Yaba tablet seizure, a firearm confiscation, and a large amount of ganja intercepted. Arrests were made, but one suspect remains at large, triggering an ongoing manhunt.
- Country:
- India
In a major crackdown, authorities in Tripura have seized narcotics valued at over Rs 70 lakh in separate incidents, police officials disclosed.
A substantial consignment of outlawed Yaba tablets, worth Rs 20 lakh, was intercepted, and one individual was apprehended in West Tripura district on Friday, confirmed a police officer.
Based on a tip-off, a coordinated effort by state police and BSF led to the raid of a residence in Matinagar village, Sepahijala district, near the Bangladesh border. The operation yielded over 20,000 Yaba tablets, a pistol, and four cartridges, stated West Tripura Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar.
The homeowner, 51-year-old Abu Salem Bhuiyan, is under arrest.
Adding to the successful operation, authorities recovered ganja valued at over Rs 50 lakh from a vehicle in Churaibari, North Tripura, on Thursday.
Speaking to PTI, North Tripura SP Bhanupada Chakraborty revealed that a vehicle bound for Assam from Agartala was searched at the Churaibari check-gate, uncovering 275 kg of ganja.
Although the driver fled the scene, a manhunt is underway to apprehend him.
The seized Yaba tablets, a methamphetamine and caffeine mix known as the 'crazy drug,' are prohibited in India.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tripura
- drug bust
- police seizure
- Yaba tablets
- illegal drugs
- BSF
- Smuggling
- ganja
- arrests
- manhunt
ALSO READ
Tripura: Amtali Police, BSF seize narcotics worth over Rs 1 crore, arrest drug trafficker
BSF recovers packet of suspected heroin in Punjab's Amritsar
Sri Lanka Uncovers Human Smuggling Racket Involving Retired Military to Russia and Ukraine
Gold Smuggling Bust: Indian National Caught at Nepal Airport
Police claim gold smuggling angle could be reason for Bangladeshi MP's murder