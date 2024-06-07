Left Menu

Five Juveniles Flee Observation Home in Daring Escape

Five juveniles, including one allegedly involved in a murder case, escaped from an observation home after breaking the bathroom ventilator and altering a CCTV camera's direction to avoid detection. The police have launched a search to apprehend them, with 12 juveniles in total detained at the facility.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 07-06-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 17:12 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold early morning escape, five juveniles, including one accused in a murder case, fled from an observation home on Friday. According to the police, the escapees broke the ventilator in the bathroom and altered a CCTV camera's direction to avoid being caught on tape.

An official from Thatipur police station confirmed the audacious act and noted that the search operation is currently underway to recapture the fugitives. The escape has raised serious concerns about the security measures at the facility.

The observation home houses 12 juveniles in total, creating an urgent need for stricter surveillance and enhanced security protocols to prevent future incidents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

