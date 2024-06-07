Fake Doctor's Arrest After Years on the Run Shocks Delhi
Krishna Biswas, a 42-year-old fake doctor, was arrested in Delhi after evading authorities since 2016. He practiced allopathy medicine in JJ clusters using a fake degree to earn money. Despite multiple non-bailable warrants, he avoided capture by frequently relocating. The police eventually apprehended him based on a tip-off.
In a significant breakthrough, Delhi police have apprehended Krishna Biswas, a 42-year-old quack who had been practicing Allopathy medicine illegally and evading arrest since 2016.
Authorities had been on Biswas's trail for years as he moved from Malda in West Bengal to Delhi, residing in a posh area to dodge arrest while treating patients in JJ clusters.
Despite multiple non-bailable warrants, Biswas managed to elude capture, putting countless lives at risk. His arrest came following a tip-off, ending his fraudulent medical endeavors.
