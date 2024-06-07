Fake Doctor's Arrest After Years on the Run Shocks Delhi

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi police have apprehended Krishna Biswas, a 42-year-old quack who had been practicing Allopathy medicine illegally and evading arrest since 2016.

Authorities had been on Biswas's trail for years as he moved from Malda in West Bengal to Delhi, residing in a posh area to dodge arrest while treating patients in JJ clusters.

Despite multiple non-bailable warrants, Biswas managed to elude capture, putting countless lives at risk. His arrest came following a tip-off, ending his fraudulent medical endeavors.

