Authorities Thwart Child Marriage in Indore

In a recent intervention, authorities in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, put a stop to a planned child marriage involving a 15-year-old girl. According to an official, the women and child development department's flying squad halted the ceremony in the MIG area on Sunday night.

Acting on a tip-off, the squad arrived to find a fully decorated mandap and a priest ready to officiate the wedding. Mahendra Pathak, who leads the flying squad, disclosed that the groom's aunt attempted to deceive them by claiming it was just an engagement ritual.

Upon interrogation, the families of both the bride and groom confessed that the decoration was indeed for a wedding. The adolescent girl had met a 27-year-old man from Ahmedabad via social media, compelling the families to arrange the marriage fearing the couple might elope.

Authorities reminded that child marriage is a serious crime, punishable with up to two years of rigorous imprisonment or a fine of Rs 1 lakh, or both, under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)