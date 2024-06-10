Left Menu

Supreme Court Rejects Asylum Plea of US Citizen

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea by US citizen Claude David Convis seeking asylum in India, citing fears of persecution in his homeland. The court noted US legal systems and government would address his concerns. Convis claimed to have discovered an alternative to petroleum. His visa expires on December 9, 2024.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 18:48 IST
Supreme Court Rejects Asylum Plea of US Citizen
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an asylum plea made by US citizen Claude David Convis, who claimed he feared persecution if he returned to his country.

A vacation bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta observed that Convis's apprehensions would be addressed by US courts and government. The court dismissed his petition, which sought direction for the Centre to grant asylum.

Convis, who argued in person, stated he would be 'cornered' if deported. Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee informed that Convis's visa expires on December 9, 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024