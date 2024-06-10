Supreme Court Rejects Asylum Plea of US Citizen
The Supreme Court dismissed a plea by US citizen Claude David Convis seeking asylum in India, citing fears of persecution in his homeland. The court noted US legal systems and government would address his concerns. Convis claimed to have discovered an alternative to petroleum. His visa expires on December 9, 2024.
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an asylum plea made by US citizen Claude David Convis, who claimed he feared persecution if he returned to his country.
A vacation bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta observed that Convis's apprehensions would be addressed by US courts and government. The court dismissed his petition, which sought direction for the Centre to grant asylum.
Convis, who argued in person, stated he would be 'cornered' if deported. Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee informed that Convis's visa expires on December 9, 2024.
