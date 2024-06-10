Supreme Court Rejects Asylum Plea of US Citizen

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an asylum plea made by US citizen Claude David Convis, who claimed he feared persecution if he returned to his country.

A vacation bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta observed that Convis's apprehensions would be addressed by US courts and government. The court dismissed his petition, which sought direction for the Centre to grant asylum.

Convis, who argued in person, stated he would be 'cornered' if deported. Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee informed that Convis's visa expires on December 9, 2024.

