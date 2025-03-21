Caste Census Debate Gains Momentum in India

The ongoing debate over the necessity of a caste-based census in India has gained fresh momentum as prominent political figures call for its implementation. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav both underline the need for this crucial step to unveil socio-economic disparities in the country.

Gandhi recently highlighted the enduring struggle against caste discrimination, drawing from Dr. BR Ambedkar's historic advocacies. He stressed that the socio-political battle against inequality remains relevant today and advocated for the caste census as a critical tool to further equality.

In Rajasthan, a new amendment altering educational titles has been passed, changing 'Kulpati' to 'Kulguru' for university vice-chancellors. This move has sparked a cultural discussion, with Rajasthan Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa citing historical educational practices as a reason for the change.

(With inputs from agencies.)