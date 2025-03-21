Left Menu

Caste Census Debate Gains Momentum in India

The call for a caste census gains momentum as prominent politicians like Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav emphasize its necessity. Alongside, changes in educational terminology in Rajasthan spark discussions, with the renaming of university vice-chancellors to 'Kulguru' reflecting historical roots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 10:50 IST
Caste Census Debate Gains Momentum in India
Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing debate over the necessity of a caste-based census in India has gained fresh momentum as prominent political figures call for its implementation. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav both underline the need for this crucial step to unveil socio-economic disparities in the country.

Gandhi recently highlighted the enduring struggle against caste discrimination, drawing from Dr. BR Ambedkar's historic advocacies. He stressed that the socio-political battle against inequality remains relevant today and advocated for the caste census as a critical tool to further equality.

In Rajasthan, a new amendment altering educational titles has been passed, changing 'Kulpati' to 'Kulguru' for university vice-chancellors. This move has sparked a cultural discussion, with Rajasthan Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa citing historical educational practices as a reason for the change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025