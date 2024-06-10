Left Menu

Tragic Love Story: Man Commits Suicide After Shooting Woman

A man named Rajan allegedly committed suicide after shooting a woman who rejected his marriage proposal. The incident occurred in Deoband. Rajan, enraged by the rejection, shot the woman, believing she was dead, before killing himself at a nearby temple. The woman is in serious condition.

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 10-06-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 19:11 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Deoband on Monday when a man named Rajan allegedly took his own life after shooting a woman who had refused his marriage proposal, police reported.

The incident occurred in the Deoband police station area. The woman, who remains in serious condition, is receiving medical treatment, according to authorities.

Rajan, a 26-year-old resident of Bhayla village, was in love with the 24-year-old woman from Tajpura village. Despite their families' consent to the marriage, the woman declined Rajan's proposal, leading him to visit her home on Monday and shoot her with a pistol. Believing her to be dead, Rajan fled to a nearby field and shot himself at a temple. Police are currently investigating the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

