Tragic Incident in Banswara: Mother and Son Found Hanging

A 24-year-old woman, Shakuntala, and her three-year-old son, Piyush, were found hanging in their house in Rajasthan's Banswara district. No suicide note was discovered. The father and husband of the deceased are expected to arrive for the post-mortem. No case has been registered yet.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-06-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 19:30 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Banswara district on Monday, where a 24-year-old woman and her three-year-old son were discovered hanging in their residence.

Police identified the victims as Shakuntala and her son Piyush, found suspended from a noose near the stairs in Kundla Khurd village. Ambapura SHO Kalu Lal revealed that no suicide note was found on-site.

Authorities are awaiting the arrival of the woman's husband from Hyderabad and her father from Maharashtra for the post-mortem. The bodies have been placed in the hospital mortuary. As of now, no case has been registered, and investigations continue.

