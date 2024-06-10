Tragic Incident in Banswara: Mother and Son Found Hanging

A tragic incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Banswara district on Monday, where a 24-year-old woman and her three-year-old son were discovered hanging in their residence.

Police identified the victims as Shakuntala and her son Piyush, found suspended from a noose near the stairs in Kundla Khurd village. Ambapura SHO Kalu Lal revealed that no suicide note was found on-site.

Authorities are awaiting the arrival of the woman's husband from Hyderabad and her father from Maharashtra for the post-mortem. The bodies have been placed in the hospital mortuary. As of now, no case has been registered, and investigations continue.

