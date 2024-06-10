Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Erupts: Satnami Community's Protest Turns Violent

A protest by the Satnami community in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar turned violent, resulting in torched vehicles and injured police. The demonstration was in response to the vandalization of a sacred pillar. The Chief Minister has ordered a judicial probe, urging for peace and social harmony.

PTI | Balodabazar | Updated: 10-06-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 21:57 IST
In Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar, a protest by the Satnami community escalated into violence, leading to a series of arson attacks on vehicles and a government building.

The demonstration, initially peaceful, was organized to decry the desecration of a sacred 'jaitkhamb' pillar.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, updated on the escalating situation by senior officials, has called for a judicial inquiry into the vandalization. Amid calls for maintaining social harmony, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma reiterated the government's commitment to taking strict action against those responsible for inciting violence.

