Three Arrested in Shocking Murder of Elderly Couple in Chandpur

Three men were arrested for allegedly killing an elderly couple in Chandpur village. One suspect is their neighbor. They were caught in Punjab with cash and jewelry. The trio, identified as Manoj Kumar, Suman Kumar, and Bhura Ram, awaits further investigation. The motive remains unclear.

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 10-06-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 22:15 IST
In a horrific incident, three men have been arrested for allegedly murdering an elderly couple in Chandpur village, local police reported on Monday.

The suspects include one neighbor of the couple. They were apprehended in Punjab with cash and jewelry in their possession.

Identified as Manoj Kumar (34), Suman Kumar (22), and Bhura Ram (37), the trio is under investigation. Authorities are still searching for the murder weapon and probing the motive behind the heinous act.

