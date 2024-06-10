Three Arrested in Shocking Murder of Elderly Couple in Chandpur

In a horrific incident, three men have been arrested for allegedly murdering an elderly couple in Chandpur village, local police reported on Monday.

The suspects include one neighbor of the couple. They were apprehended in Punjab with cash and jewelry in their possession.

Identified as Manoj Kumar (34), Suman Kumar (22), and Bhura Ram (37), the trio is under investigation. Authorities are still searching for the murder weapon and probing the motive behind the heinous act.

