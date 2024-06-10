Left Menu

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Calls for Unity Amid Manipur Chaos

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat raised concerns over the lack of peace in Manipur and urged prioritizing the strife-torn state's issues. Addressing RSS trainees, he emphasized unity among communities, criticized election rhetoric, and highlighted the need to focus on national problems, including social harmony and environmental conservation.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 10-06-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 23:23 IST
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat expressed grave concerns over Manipur's ongoing unrest and underlined the urgency of addressing the state's issues. Speaking at a gathering of RSS trainees, Bhagwat remarked on the unsettling situation prevailing for over a year in the northeastern state, previously known for its peace.

He stressed the necessity of unity among the nation's varied communities. Highlighting the need to move past divisive election rhetoric, Bhagwat urged a collective focus on broader national problems that demand immediate attention.

Bhagwat touched upon various issues impacting the nation, including social harmony, the detrimental effects of gun culture, and the importance of environmental conservation. According to Bhagwat, achieving consensus between ruling and opposition parties is critical for the nation's common good.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

