RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Calls for Unity Amid Manipur Chaos

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat expressed grave concerns over Manipur's ongoing unrest and underlined the urgency of addressing the state's issues. Speaking at a gathering of RSS trainees, Bhagwat remarked on the unsettling situation prevailing for over a year in the northeastern state, previously known for its peace.

He stressed the necessity of unity among the nation's varied communities. Highlighting the need to move past divisive election rhetoric, Bhagwat urged a collective focus on broader national problems that demand immediate attention.

Bhagwat touched upon various issues impacting the nation, including social harmony, the detrimental effects of gun culture, and the importance of environmental conservation. According to Bhagwat, achieving consensus between ruling and opposition parties is critical for the nation's common good.

