Massive Manhunt for Terrorists After Deadly Attack on Pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir

Efforts to apprehend three foreign terrorists connected to the Lashkar-e-Taiba faction are intensifying following a tragic attack on pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, which claimed nine lives, including a two-year-old child.

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, visited the injured and chaired a high-level security meeting to evaluate the situation.

Deputy Inspector General of Police for the Udhampur-Reasi Range, Rayees Mohammad Bhat, revealed that joint security teams are pursuing leads to capture the terrorists. A joint operation by police, army, and CRPF is ongoing to locate the terrorists.

Interviews with the injured suggest a possible fourth accomplice who may have acted as a lookout during the attack. The attack, which targeted a bus carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi, resulted in the vehicle falling into a gorge.

Thorough combing operations are in progress, and several people have been detained for questioning in connection with the incident. Officials believe the terrorists are hiding in the mountainous terrains of Rajouri and Reasi.

The Resistance Front (TRF), initially claimed responsibility but subsequently retracted its statement. Among the dead were four individuals from Rajasthan, including a two-year-old and his mother.

Expressing solidarity, the administration has announced ex gratia payments for the families of the deceased and injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah have been briefed on the situation.

The attack drew widespread condemnation, including from the separatist Hurriyat Conference and sparked anti-Pakistan protests across the Jammu region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)