U.N. Security Council to Vote on U.S. Cease-fire Resolution for Israel-Hamas Conflict

The U.N. Security Council is poised to vote Monday afternoon on a U.S. resolution supporting a cease-fire proposal announced by President Joe Biden, which Israel has accepted. The resolution urges Hamas to adopt the plan's three-phase structure without delay or conditions.

If the resolution is approved, it would be the first of its kind from the Security Council addressing the conflict, which erupted after Hamas' surprise attack on October 7. This attack resulted in significant casualties and hostages on both sides.

U.S. Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood emphasized the resolution's potential as a realistic opportunity for a temporary cease-fire. The ongoing war has taken a heavy toll, with thousands of casualties and widespread destruction in Gaza.

