Left Menu

U.N. Security Council to Vote on U.S. Cease-fire Resolution for Israel-Hamas Conflict

The U.N. Security Council is set to vote on a U.S. proposal for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. The resolution outlines a three-phase plan intended to temporarily halt the conflict, facilitate humanitarian aid, and eventually establish a permanent end to hostilities and reconstruction in Gaza.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 11-06-2024 00:34 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 00:34 IST
U.N. Security Council to Vote on U.S. Cease-fire Resolution for Israel-Hamas Conflict
AI Generated Representative Image

The U.N. Security Council is poised to vote Monday afternoon on a U.S. resolution supporting a cease-fire proposal announced by President Joe Biden, which Israel has accepted. The resolution urges Hamas to adopt the plan's three-phase structure without delay or conditions.

If the resolution is approved, it would be the first of its kind from the Security Council addressing the conflict, which erupted after Hamas' surprise attack on October 7. This attack resulted in significant casualties and hostages on both sides.

U.S. Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood emphasized the resolution's potential as a realistic opportunity for a temporary cease-fire. The ongoing war has taken a heavy toll, with thousands of casualties and widespread destruction in Gaza.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024