Left Menu

UN Endorses Landmark Cease-Fire in Israel-Hamas Conflict

The UN Security Council has approved a US-backed resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza. The vote was 14-0 with Russia abstaining. The resolution supports President Biden's proposal, urging both sides to implement the plan without delay or conditions.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 11-06-2024 01:30 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 01:30 IST
UN Endorses Landmark Cease-Fire in Israel-Hamas Conflict
AI Generated Representative Image

The UN Security Council has taken a significant step towards ending the eight-month conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza by approving a US-sponsored resolution. The 14-0 vote, with Russia abstaining, marks the first endorsement of a ceasefire plan by the council.

This landmark resolution welcomes a three-phase ceasefire proposal put forth by President Joe Biden, which has been accepted by Israel. Notably, Hamas has also responded positively, although they have yet to fully accept the plan.

The resolution calls on both Israel and Hamas to implement the terms of the ceasefire immediately and without any conditions, aiming to bring a long-awaited halt to the hostilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024