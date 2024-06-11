UN Endorses Landmark Cease-Fire in Israel-Hamas Conflict
The UN Security Council has approved a US-backed resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza. The vote was 14-0 with Russia abstaining. The resolution supports President Biden's proposal, urging both sides to implement the plan without delay or conditions.
The UN Security Council has taken a significant step towards ending the eight-month conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza by approving a US-sponsored resolution. The 14-0 vote, with Russia abstaining, marks the first endorsement of a ceasefire plan by the council.
This landmark resolution welcomes a three-phase ceasefire proposal put forth by President Joe Biden, which has been accepted by Israel. Notably, Hamas has also responded positively, although they have yet to fully accept the plan.
The resolution calls on both Israel and Hamas to implement the terms of the ceasefire immediately and without any conditions, aiming to bring a long-awaited halt to the hostilities.
