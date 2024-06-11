UN Approves Cease-Fire Plan to End Israel-Hamas Conflict

The UN Security Council has taken a significant step by endorsing a US-sponsored cease-fire plan aimed at halting the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. The resolution, overwhelmingly approved with 14 out of 15 votes, calls for immediate and unconditional implementation of the cease-fire proposal. This plan, championed by President Joe Biden, mandates a six-month cease-fire along with the release of hostages and the distribution of humanitarian aid across Gaza.

The vote puts added pressure on both Israel and Hamas to comply, despite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's reservations about the proposal's completeness. Meanwhile, Hamas' leadership insists any cease-fire must come with complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the end of its siege. The resolution emphasizes the collective diplomatic efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States in striving for a long-term peace agreement.

Biden's plan outlines three phases, initiating with the establishment of a temporary halt to hostilities and extensive humanitarian efforts in Gaza. The subsequent phases involve negotiating a permanent end to the conflict and a comprehensive reconstruction initiative. This initiative highlights the UN's unwavering commitment to a negotiated two-state solution, underscoring the need for unity between Gaza and the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority.

