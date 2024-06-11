Left Menu

Pakistani Forces Raid Militant Hideout, Killing 11 in Retaliatory Operation

Pakistani security forces conducted a raid on a militant hideout, killing 11 individuals in an overnight operation following a deadly roadside bombing. The military confirmed the operation in Lakki Marwat is ongoing and aims to eliminate remaining terrorists. Tensions persist with accusations against Afghan Taliban for sheltering militants.

PTI | Deraismailkhan | Updated: 11-06-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 19:22 IST
Pakistani Forces Raid Militant Hideout, Killing 11 in Retaliatory Operation
AI Generated Representative Image

In a significant overnight operation, Pakistani security forces raided a militant hideout, resulting in the deaths of 11 militants. The operation came in response to a roadside bombing that claimed seven soldiers' lives on Sunday in the former Pakistani Taliban stronghold in northwest Pakistan, authorities revealed on Tuesday.

The intelligence-driven raid, carried out in the Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which borders Afghanistan, was a direct retaliation for the deadly attack. According to a military statement, the mission is ongoing to eliminate any remaining terrorists, with a firm resolve to eradicate terrorism from Pakistan.

While no group has claimed responsibility for Sunday's bombing, suspicion falls on the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has intensified its attacks since the Afghan Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 2021. Despite repeated denials from Kabul, Pakistani officials often accuse Afghanistan's Taliban rulers of harboring TTP fighters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024