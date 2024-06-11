Pakistani Forces Raid Militant Hideout, Killing 11 in Retaliatory Operation

In a significant overnight operation, Pakistani security forces raided a militant hideout, resulting in the deaths of 11 militants. The operation came in response to a roadside bombing that claimed seven soldiers' lives on Sunday in the former Pakistani Taliban stronghold in northwest Pakistan, authorities revealed on Tuesday.

The intelligence-driven raid, carried out in the Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which borders Afghanistan, was a direct retaliation for the deadly attack. According to a military statement, the mission is ongoing to eliminate any remaining terrorists, with a firm resolve to eradicate terrorism from Pakistan.

While no group has claimed responsibility for Sunday's bombing, suspicion falls on the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has intensified its attacks since the Afghan Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 2021. Despite repeated denials from Kabul, Pakistani officials often accuse Afghanistan's Taliban rulers of harboring TTP fighters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)