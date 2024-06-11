Massive Manhunt in Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists in Crosshairs After Pilgrim Attack
An extensive manhunt continues in Jammu and Kashmir following a terror attack on pilgrims that left nine dead and 41 injured. Security forces, including the NIA, have detained over 20 individuals and are intensifying combing operations. Leads suggest involvement of Pakistani terrorists under Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Abu Hamza.
An extensive manhunt is underway in Jammu and Kashmir, as security forces ramp up efforts to apprehend the terrorists responsible for the brutal attack on a bus carrying pilgrims. The incident, which resulted in nine fatalities and 41 injuries, has prompted a multi-agency response.
Among the forces deployed are 11 security teams, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and other investigative units. Their combined efforts have led to the detention of more than 20 individuals for questioning. The terrorists, believed to be operating under the guidance of Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Abu Hamza, are suspected to be hiding in the rugged terrains of Rajouri and Reasi.
In addition to ground forces, aerial surveillance using drones and helicopters has been employed to monitor movements and possible hideouts. The security forces are leaving no stone unturned in tracking down the perpetrators and ensuring the safety of the region.
