UP Government Halts Noida Plot Cancellation and Orders Review

The Uttar Pradesh government has paused the cancellation of commercial plot allotments in Noida to M3M group's Lavish Buildmart and Skyline Propcon. This decision came after appeals from the companies and reports from the Noida Authority. Initially, the plots were canceled due to alleged e-tender rule violations.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 11-06-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 21:40 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has reversed its decision to cancel the commercial plot allotment in Noida for M3M group's Lavish Buildmart and Skyline Propcon companies, pending a full review. This move follows an appeal from the companies and reviews by the Noida Authority.

Initially, the government had nullified the allotments on May 10, citing violations in the e-tender process. The affected plots are commercial plots in Noida's Sector 72 and Sector 94. The Noida Authority subsequently sealed the project sites.

Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Sagar revealed that in February, complaints were received regarding procedural breaches by the companies. However, the government is reconsidering its stance after Yatish Vahal, a director from the M3M group, requested a hearing. Following detailed reports from the Noida Authority, the government decided to suspend the cancellation orders. The M3M group has expressed satisfaction with this decision, emphasizing their commitment to the projects and the substantial investments already made.

