Left Menu

Nepal Police Arrest Trio in Multimillion Rupee Job Scam

Nepalese authorities apprehended three individuals involved in a job scam that defrauded hundreds of people out of millions of rupees. The suspects promised lucrative overseas jobs in various countries using fake documents. The police have launched an investigation based on complaints from the victims.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 11-06-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 22:53 IST
Nepal Police Arrest Trio in Multimillion Rupee Job Scam
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a significant development, Nepalese police on Tuesday apprehended three individuals accused of orchestrating a massive job scam, defrauding hundreds of people out of millions of rupees.

The suspects—Rajkumar Bhatta, 28, of Chitawan Metropolitan City, Navin Bika, 22, of Kaski district, and Pawan Panta, 23, of Pokhara Metropolitan City—were allegedly involved in a scheme that promised attractive jobs in countries like Cambodia, New Zealand, and France.

According to the Nepal police headquarters, the arrests were made by a special team from the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office following complaints from victims. The suspects reportedly used various fake documents, including work permits, visas, hotel bookings, and police reports, to convince their victims of the legitimacy of their offers. Further investigations are ongoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024