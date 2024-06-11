Nepal Police Arrest Trio in Multimillion Rupee Job Scam
Nepalese authorities apprehended three individuals involved in a job scam that defrauded hundreds of people out of millions of rupees. The suspects promised lucrative overseas jobs in various countries using fake documents. The police have launched an investigation based on complaints from the victims.
- Country:
- Nepal
In a significant development, Nepalese police on Tuesday apprehended three individuals accused of orchestrating a massive job scam, defrauding hundreds of people out of millions of rupees.
The suspects—Rajkumar Bhatta, 28, of Chitawan Metropolitan City, Navin Bika, 22, of Kaski district, and Pawan Panta, 23, of Pokhara Metropolitan City—were allegedly involved in a scheme that promised attractive jobs in countries like Cambodia, New Zealand, and France.
According to the Nepal police headquarters, the arrests were made by a special team from the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office following complaints from victims. The suspects reportedly used various fake documents, including work permits, visas, hotel bookings, and police reports, to convince their victims of the legitimacy of their offers. Further investigations are ongoing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
