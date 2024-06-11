Manhunt in Reasi: Police Release Sketch, Announces Rs 20 Lakh Bounty for Terrorist

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have intensified their efforts to capture the terrorist responsible for the fatal attack on a passenger bus in Reasi district by releasing a sketch based on eyewitness accounts. As of Tuesday, a Rs 20 lakh reward has been announced for any information leading to the suspect's arrest.

The incident occurred on Sunday when terrorists fired at a 53-seater bus carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi, traveling between the Shiv Khori temple and the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. The bus plunged into a gorge following the attack, resulting in nine deaths and 41 injuries.

Currently, 11 security teams are spearheading the search mission. An extensive multi-directional cordon has been set around the Ranso-Poni-Treyath area to locate the perpetrator. Authorities appeal to the public for any useful information to bring the suspect to justice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)