Manhunt in Reasi: Police Release Sketch, Announces Rs 20 Lakh Bounty for Terrorist

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have released a sketch of a terrorist involved in the Reasi district bus attack that killed nine pilgrims, offering a Rs 20 lakh reward for information. Extensive search operations involving 11 security teams are underway to apprehend the suspect.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-06-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 23:33 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have intensified their efforts to capture the terrorist responsible for the fatal attack on a passenger bus in Reasi district by releasing a sketch based on eyewitness accounts. As of Tuesday, a Rs 20 lakh reward has been announced for any information leading to the suspect's arrest.

The incident occurred on Sunday when terrorists fired at a 53-seater bus carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi, traveling between the Shiv Khori temple and the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. The bus plunged into a gorge following the attack, resulting in nine deaths and 41 injuries.

Currently, 11 security teams are spearheading the search mission. An extensive multi-directional cordon has been set around the Ranso-Poni-Treyath area to locate the perpetrator. Authorities appeal to the public for any useful information to bring the suspect to justice.

