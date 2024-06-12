MSME Director Arrested in Contract Killing Case

In a shocking development, Prashant Parlewar, the Director of Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MSME) within the Maharashtra government, was taken into custody Tuesday night by the Nagpur Crime Branch. The arrest is in relation to the alleged contract killing of businessman Puroshattam Puttewar, according to a senior police officer.

The investigation took a dramatic turn with the detention of Puttewar's daughter-in-law, Archana Manish Puttewar, who is an Assistant Director in the Town Planning Department in Gadchiroli, along with Parlewar's personal assistant, identified as Payal Nageshwar from Bayramji town.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection) Nimit Goyal stated that Parlewar is set to be presented in court on Wednesday for remand. The unfolding investigation has resulted in six arrests so far, including Archana Puttewar, linking the murder to an ongoing property dispute. The incident, initially considered a fatal accident, dates back to May 22 when Puroshattam Puttewar was allegedly run over by a car.

