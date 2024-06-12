70-Year-Old Man Arrested for Raping Minor in Village
Police arrested a 70-year-old man for allegedly raping a 15-year-old minor girl in a village. The girl was abducted and taken to a hut, where she screamed for help. Villagers intervened, and the man was caught and handed over to the police. A case has been registered under IPC and POCSO Act.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident, a 70-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in a village. According to the police, the complaint was filed by the victim's mother, stating that the accused kidnapped her daughter and took her to a nearby hut.
The girl, in a desperate bid for help, screamed, prompting nearby villagers to rush to the scene. They caught the accused in the act and subsequently handed him over to the police. The Station House Officer (SHO) Baldirai R B Suman confirmed that the girl has been sent for a medical examination.
The accused has been charged under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the provisions of the POCSO Act. An investigation is ongoing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Jealousy Turns Deadly: Arrest in Pune for Attempt to Kill with Car
Gujarat Police Crackdown: Arrests in Rajkot TRP Game Zone Fire
BJP demands arrest of BRS chief KCR in phone tapping case after ex-deputy commissioner's claims
Police Arrest Medical Professionals in Pune Car Crash Cover-up
Two Hybrid Militants Arrested for Pahalgam Terror Attack