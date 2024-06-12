Left Menu

70-Year-Old Man Arrested for Raping Minor in Village

Police arrested a 70-year-old man for allegedly raping a 15-year-old minor girl in a village. The girl was abducted and taken to a hut, where she screamed for help. Villagers intervened, and the man was caught and handed over to the police. A case has been registered under IPC and POCSO Act.

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 12-06-2024 00:26 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 00:26 IST
70-Year-Old Man Arrested for Raping Minor in Village
man
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a 70-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in a village. According to the police, the complaint was filed by the victim's mother, stating that the accused kidnapped her daughter and took her to a nearby hut.

The girl, in a desperate bid for help, screamed, prompting nearby villagers to rush to the scene. They caught the accused in the act and subsequently handed him over to the police. The Station House Officer (SHO) Baldirai R B Suman confirmed that the girl has been sent for a medical examination.

The accused has been charged under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the provisions of the POCSO Act. An investigation is ongoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024