70-Year-Old Man Arrested for Raping Minor in Village

In a shocking incident, a 70-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in a village. According to the police, the complaint was filed by the victim's mother, stating that the accused kidnapped her daughter and took her to a nearby hut.

The girl, in a desperate bid for help, screamed, prompting nearby villagers to rush to the scene. They caught the accused in the act and subsequently handed him over to the police. The Station House Officer (SHO) Baldirai R B Suman confirmed that the girl has been sent for a medical examination.

The accused has been charged under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the provisions of the POCSO Act. An investigation is ongoing.

