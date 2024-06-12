Left Menu

Tension Escalates in Jammu and Kashmir: Gunfight Erupts in Doda District

A gunfight erupted between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district. The confrontation followed an attack on a joint checkpost by terrorists. Security personnel retaliated, leading to a prolonged exchange of fire. This incident coincides with another operation where a suspected Pakistani terrorist was killed in Kathua district.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-06-2024 01:07 IST
A gunfight erupted on Tuesday night in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district as security forces engaged with terrorists. According to Anand Jain, Additional Director General of Police, terrorists fired upon a joint checkpost manned by the 4 Rashtriya Rifles and local police in the Chatergala area of the district.

Security personnel swiftly retaliated, triggering an ongoing exchange of fire. This clash occurred amidst a larger operation aimed at flushing out terrorists who had previously attacked a village near the International Border in Kathua district, leaving one civilian injured.

In a related operation, security forces neutralized a suspected Pakistani terrorist in Kathua, police confirmed. These incidents come just days after a tragic attack on a bus carrying pilgrims from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra, which resulted in nine deaths and 41 injuries.

