Tension Escalates in Jammu and Kashmir: Gunfight Erupts in Doda District

A gunfight erupted on Tuesday night in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district as security forces engaged with terrorists. According to Anand Jain, Additional Director General of Police, terrorists fired upon a joint checkpost manned by the 4 Rashtriya Rifles and local police in the Chatergala area of the district.

Security personnel swiftly retaliated, triggering an ongoing exchange of fire. This clash occurred amidst a larger operation aimed at flushing out terrorists who had previously attacked a village near the International Border in Kathua district, leaving one civilian injured.

In a related operation, security forces neutralized a suspected Pakistani terrorist in Kathua, police confirmed. These incidents come just days after a tragic attack on a bus carrying pilgrims from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra, which resulted in nine deaths and 41 injuries.

